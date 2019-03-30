× NOLA mourns the passing of noted photographer Randolph “Mookie” Square

NEW ORLEANS— The Treme community and New Orleans at large is mourning the passing of Randolph “Mookie” Square Jr.

Square was a noted photographer and documentarian, who died suddenly early Friday morning.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said, “It breaks my heart that New Orleans has lost Mookie. He was a true son of the City, a talent and a singular voice. His photography gracefully and uniquely captured the culture of Treme and the spirit of the City. He challenged us, he inspired us, and he showed us who we are. His passing is a loss for us all, and our love and prayers go out to his family and to all the lives he touched. May he rest in God’s perfect peace.”

Social media tributes continue today as well with fellow NOLA photographer Gus Bennett posting “Mookie was everywhere with his camera doing his thing. He reminded me often that he ruled the streets of Treme when the camera was in his hands. His presence on the streets will be missed.”

Congressman Cedric Richmond also stated, “Mookie was a true community activist and proud New Orleanian that worked all day and night to capture our true spirit of New Orleans. We will miss his energy, love and devotion to every zip code in our great city.”

Funeral arrangements for Randolph Mookie Square and currently incomplete.