Van smashes through window of Brooklyn McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — A person was injured Friday morning when a van crashed through the window of a McDonald's in Brooklyn, police said.

The silver van careened through the front window of the fast food restaurant, scattering shards of glass throughout the building, FDNY said.

The aftermath of the crash, which was captured by the Citizen App, shows a silver van stopped halfway inside of the restaurant, with glass strewn across the floors and tables.

Officials removed the vehicle from the restaurant by reversing it into the parking lot through the shattered window, cellphone video showed.

One person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, and it's unclear if that person was the driver or a patron.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.