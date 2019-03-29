× UnSweet: LSU Eliminated in 80-63 Loss to Michigan State

Washington D.C.- The LSU Tigers were elminated from the NCAA tournament Friday night by the Michigan State Spartans 80-67. In one of the worst outcomes this season the Tigers shot the ball 39 percent from the field.

“We got out-coached” said Emmitt Williams

Williams was two for three with four points and three rebounds. The Tigers just couldn’t find answer to get in the game, Michigan State started the game with a eight-oh run forcing LSU’s interim head coach Tony Benford to call a timeout a minute and forty-seven in the game. The Tigers would trim the Spartan lead to to five, but never led the game. Skylar Mays added seven points to the game and said that Michigan State did everything they could to match the Spartans’ speed.

“They were quick, they kept punching and putting up the points, we tried to cut the lead and then they hit us with the haymaker.” said Mays.

In the second half the haymaker was the 18 point lead where Michigan State would shoot forty percent from three point range. Gabe Brown and Kenny Goins were over 50 percent from behind the arch. Four players would end with double digit points, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman, Gabe Brown and Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston ending with 17 points and eight assists.

“Winston knew how to command the game, he made the shots when needed.” Said Mays

The big question now heading into the offseason for the LSU Tigers is will their Head Coach Will Wade return to coach the 2019-2020 Tigers or will LSU be looking for their next coach this summer.