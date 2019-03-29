This Saturday City Park will host freshwater bass fishing tournament

NEW ORLEANS – Grab your bait and tackle and head to City Park for the The Big Bass Fishing Rodeo and Fishtival this Saturday!

This rodeo holds the title of the oldest freshwater bass fishing rodeo in the country.

With categories and activities for all ages, this is definitely an event for the whole family!

The tournament begins at 6:30 A.M. and will end at 12 noon.

Registration for the Big Bass Tournament is $10 for adults and 45 for kids 12 & under.

Registration for Boats on the Bayou is $25/person on the day of the tournament.

Registration for the Battle for the Bass is $10/person on the day of the tournament.

The Fishtival will got from 9 A.M. – 12 noon.

Professional outdoor travel writer, fisherman, hunter and tournament director, Misty Wells, will have the honor of teaching local foster children how to fish.

A boats-only fishing division on Bayou St. John, aptly named “Boats on the Bayou,” is back for its fifth year.

Additionally, the LDWF is holding its annual “Battle for the Bass.”

High school students are invited to participate.

Cabrini High School won last year, so this year they’re the team to beat!

The Fishtival, which is free, will highlight many of the state’s fishing resources with interactive demonstrations and information.

Attendees will have the chance to visit booths from the LDWF, the New Orleans Fly Fishers, the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and more.

Activities include live music, a kid’s area with casting lessons, a fishing gear raffle and educational exhibits.