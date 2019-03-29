SUV could help solve robbery/shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is hoping that surveillance camera footage will help catch a robber. According to police, the attacker also shot one of his victims.

The attack happened on March 26 at a little before midnight in the 6500 block of Morrison Road.

According to police, a robber approached two people who were both about 20-years-old while they were walking on Morrison then demanded their property. During the robbery, police say the attacker shot one of the victims.

Police released surveillance footage of a car that they say was used by the robber. It’s a silver Nissan SUV.

According to a preliminary report on the attack released by police, the SUV may have had four people inside of it. The report also states that the robber initially asked for $1, and the victims declined to provide it. That’s when, according to the report, another person got out of the SUV and shot one of the victims in the lower back and left side. The second victim ran from the scene and hid behind a bush until the attackers left.

Police say the victim who was shot was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

If you know anything about the attack, you’re asked to call the NOPD’s Seventh District at 504-658-6070 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.