Ohio zoo shares photo of precious 1-month-old clouded leopards

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says there are some new cats in town!

The zoo shared a precious photo on its Facebook page on Friday.

The 1-month-old clouded leopards are being hand-reared by the zoo’s expert animal programs team after the leopards’ mother was not able to care for them at another facility.

The female leopard is named Stassi and the male leopard is named Beau after the cast of the show “Vanderpump Rules.”

The zoo said although the cats aren’t on full-time display, there’s a chance visitors might see the adorable felines when they are out and about with the zoo’s animal programs team, raising awareness about the threatened species.