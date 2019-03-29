× Lyft offering discounted rides to Hogs for the Cause

NEW ORLEANS – Lyft has partnered with the Hogs for the Cause Music and Barbecue Festival, serving as the event’s exclusive transportation partner.

The rideshare company has agreed to donate $1 to the cause, for each ride taken to UNO Lakefront Arena during the event.

And festival attendees who use the promo code “HOGSFORTHECAUSE19” will receive $1 off their first ride to the event.

“We’re honored to be partnering with Hogs for the Cause,” said Jessica Inman, Lyft Louisiana Market Manager. “Giving back to the community is important to us. We know Hogs is a collaboration of the community to raise money for pediatric brain cancer. We’re thrilled to be included and to connect with festival-goers to provide responsible, reliable and affordable ride home from this great event.”

To facilitate flow to the arena for festival goers, Lyft will have a designated pick-up and drop-off area.