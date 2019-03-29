Joy Theater unveils lineup of high-tech interior renovations

NEW ORLEANS – Venue operator Winter Circle Productions, and AEG Presents company, celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a major Joy Theater renovation.

To further optimize its visitor experience and on-site event capabilities, cosmetic and technological renovations were completed.

This includes upgrades to the lobby, main concert hall, hospitality spaces, dressing rooms and guest amenities.

The venue hosts over 100 events annually and currently serves as a music and comedy venue, theater for film screenings, and private event space for receptions, meetings, awards ceremonies and lectures.

The 10,000 square foot multipurpose venue features a state-of-the-art audio and visual system, fixed stage, three permanent bars, a multi-tiered balcony and flexible seating plans.

“The Joy Theater has great bones and the best sound and sight lines in the city,” Says Reeves Price, VP of Operations and Co-Founder of Winter Circle Productions. “Through our partnership with AEG, our plans to revive and update the aesthetic and production capabilities have finally come to fruition. These renovations will make the Joy a must-visit venue; the most proper place of its size to see a show or host an event in the South.”

New renovations to the Joy Theater include: