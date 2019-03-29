Hogs for the Cause 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hogs for the Cause

"Hogs for the Cause returns as... New Orleans welcomes 85 local and regional BBQ masters and the best backyard chefs to compete in seven categories: Whole Hog, Ribs, Pork Butt/Shoulder, Porkpourri, Sauce, Fan Favorite, and Fundraising Champion. Our barbecue festival is a two-day event full of music, local beer, and fundraising. Both New Orleans musicians and national musical acts will keep you dancing all weekend long to whet your appetite to try every food option from Alabama white sauce to cracklin cochon de lait nachos. On Friday night, we celebrate glorious bacon at Bacon Night, while Saturday is the main event. Join us for the tastiest BBQ festival in New Orleans!" - hogsforthecause.org

"Hogs for the Cause has been voted Best Local Charity Event in New Orleans for many years now, and for good reason! Through the amazing efforts of our fans and our teams, we have become the premiere nationwide source of funding for families with children fighting pediatric brain cancer. Hogs for the Cause works with both local and national children’s hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, Ochsner Hospital for Children, Duke Children’s Hospital, Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Children’s Hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, and Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, to offer monetary relief to families with children who have brain cancer. Hogs for the Cause has partnered with Children’s Hospital to provide on-campus housing to families who need it most, when they need it most. The Hogs House is a multi-million dollar project that offers these families a place to stay outside of the hospital where children are able to socialize with other kids, parents have a support system, and teams have ongoing opportunities to interact with these families." - hogsforthecause.org

Friday, March 29 - Saturday, March 30, 2019

UNO Lakefront Arena 6801 Franklin Avenue New Orleans, LA 70122 Located on the grounds behind the arena

Times Festival opens at 3:30pm on Friday Festival opens at 11:00am on Saturday

Tickets General Admission Friday: General Admission: $30 General Admission (Loaded): $55 - Includes $25 loaded on your wristband (Use your wristband to pay for food & drink.)

Saturday: General Admission: $30 General Admission (Loaded): $55 - Includes $25 loaded on your wristband (Use your wristband to pay for food & drink.)

Two Day: General Admission: $55 General Admission (Loaded): $100 - Includes $45 loaded on your wristband (Use your wristband to pay for food & drink.) Boss Hog VIP Includes complimentary alcohol in the VIP tent, front-of-stage viewing, private restrooms, re-entry privileges and more. 2-Day Boss Hog VIP: $349 - Includes $90 loaded on your wristband (Use your wristband to pay for food & drink.) Friday Boss Hog VIP: $199 - Includes $45 loaded on your wristband (Use your wristband to pay for food & drink.) Saturday Boss Hog VIP: $199 - Includes $45 loaded on your wristband (Use your wristband to pay for food & drink.) Children 10 and under are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

Delicious Food

Music Line-up

Click here for more information about Hogs for the Cause.