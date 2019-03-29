Cirque Musica’s Heroes & Villains coming to the Mahalia Jackson Theater

NEW ORLEANS- This must see production will include incredible displays of circus and acrobatic talent, as well as some of the greatest superhero and classical music of all time performed by the LPO.

Cirque Musica’s Heroes & Villains is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 P.M. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

The performance tells the exciting tale of a boy and avid comic fan who becomes “lost” in a fantasy world filled with Superheroes and Villains.

This world “comes to life” through the spellbinding displays of circus and acrobatic talent from the Cirque Musica cast.

Filled with innovative concepts and musical selections that are fantastic, thrilling, and dramatic, this animated performance is sure to appeal to the entire family.

“Heroes & Villains’ was created to offer a diverse experience that brings families into the concert hall,” said Stephen Cook, creator and producer of Cirque Musica.

To purchase tickets and experience this flight of adventure, please visit the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra website, or call the LPO Patron Services Office at (504) 523-6530, option 2.

Student and child pricing for this performance are available at a 50% discount.