"Earth Day Family Service Day is a fun way to make a positive impact on the environment by participating in outdoor service activities, such as invasive plant species removal, with Audubon educators and conservation partners.  Participants can earn an Earth Day Family Service Day planet badge!  Admission to this event is free to the public, but advance registration is encouraged.

Service opportunities will focus on wetlands habitat restoration projects at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center in New Orleans East, specifically invasive species removal and native seed planting.  Space is limited, so be sure to sign up early!

Participants will receive a free event t-shirt (first-come, first served) and can earn an Earth Day Family Service Day planet badge." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

  • Saturday, April 27, 2019
  • Audubon Louisiana Nature Center
    • 11000 Lake Forest Blvd.,
    • New Orleans, LA 70127
  • 10:00am - Noon
  • Click here to register.
  • Presented by Entergy

Click here for more information about Party for the Planet: Earth Day Family Service Day.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________