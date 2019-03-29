Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Adopt" a Rabbit for Easter

Instead of giving your child a bunny rabbit for Easter, why don't you "adopt" a rabbit instead from the Audubon Zoo. "Your symbolic animal adoption helps care for the more than 15,000 animals (including mammals, fish, birds, invertebrates, amphibians, reptiles, and insects) in Audubon's care. Because of your generosity, Audubon's animals enjoy the highest quality care, world-class exhibits and stimulating enrichment activities. Adoptions are symbolic. All adoptable animals may have many adoptive parents and all adopt animals must remain in their Audubon homes." "Adopting" an animal from the Audubon Zoo includes a personalized certificate of adoption, a thank you letter, a color photo and fun facts about your "adoptee" animal.

Animal Adoption Packages:

Wild Child Package $25.00 Personalized certificate of adoption Color photo and fun facts about the adopted bunny Thank you letter

Wild Child Plus Package $50.00 All of the benefits of the Wild Child Package Special edition 12" plush bunny

Animal Advocate Package $75.00 All of the benefits of the Wild Child Plus Package Audubon Tote Bag



Adopt by Monday, April 15, 2019 at 5:00pm (CST) to ensure that your delivery arrives before Easter. Please call 504-378-2723 with any questions.

Click here to "adopt" a rabbit.

Click here to see all of Audubon Zoo's animals that are "up for adoption."

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Party for the Planet: Earth Day Family Service Day

"Earth Day Family Service Day is a fun way to make a positive impact on the environment by participating in outdoor service activities, such as invasive plant species removal, with Audubon educators and conservation partners. Participants can earn an Earth Day Family Service Day planet badge! Admission to this event is free to the public, but advance registration is encouraged. Service opportunities will focus on wetlands habitat restoration projects at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center in New Orleans East, specifically invasive species removal and native seed planting. Space is limited, so be sure to sign up early! Participants will receive a free event t-shirt (first-come, first served) and can earn an Earth Day Family Service Day planet badge." - audubonnatureinstitute.org Saturday, April 27, 2019

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127

10:00am - Noon

Click here to register.

Presented by Entergy Click here for more information about Party for the Planet: Earth Day Family Service Day. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.

Audubon Zoo