Cafe reconcile joins the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience

Posted 3:26 PM, March 29, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – Cafe Reconcile has been honored as one of the beneficiaries for the 2019 New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE).

This will be Cafe Reconcile’s first time participating in the event.

On April 3, guests can enjoy a three-course meal designed and prepared by guest chefs.

Each course will be paired with wine from Trinitas Cellars.

The event will go from 7-10 P.M. and tickets are $75 per person.

Seating is limited and tickets are expected to sell out.

To see the night’s menu, visit the event site.

