Put on your Kentucky Derby hat and raise a glass for a great cause

Posted 7:40 PM, March 28, 2019, by

Slidell, LA - If you love the Kentucky Derby, there's an historic home in Slidell calling your name this weekend. Patton's Salmen-Fritchie House is hosting the 10th annual  "Bubbly on the Bayou" Sunday, to support Rainbow Child Care Center. There will be live music, a silent auction, horse and carriage rides and an elaborate brunch. Tickets are $75 at the door. Derby hats and a racetrack-ready wardrobe are encouraged!

"Who doesn't want to come to the Salmen-Fritchie House? And who doesn't want to come have champagne brunch at Patton's?" smiles Event Chair, Ellen Lamarque.

Rainbow Child Care in East St. Tammany is a United Way partner that helps around 175 children each year, preparing them with the skills needed to succeed in kindergarten. Center rates are income-based, helping single parents reach their highest potential by giving them an affordable place for their kids to learn. It teaches children ages 1 to 5.

"To give them the opportunity to continue their education or to learn a trade or to work, really builds strong families and really I feel like that's what we do at Rainbow, we build strong families and strong families build strong communities," says Executive Director Dionne Graham.

Erin Patton Merrick, of the Salmen-Fritchie House, gave our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, a tour of the gorgeous home, built in 1895.  If the weather cooperates, guests will enjoy the landscaped grounds; and if it's raining, there's still plenty to see inside the beautiful home.

My Girlfriend's Closet boutique will have a fashion show and a pop-up shop at the event.

The home is available for events and is a popular wedding venue.

"In 1922, it hosted the wedding of the century: the daughter of the owner Fritz Salmen to I believe the Mayor of Bogalusa; they had over 4,000 guests," Erin explained.

A beautiful glassed-in patio is where countless drinks have been served over the past several decades. For "Bubbly on the Bayou," the bartenders are local dignitaries: the police chief, the fire chief, the mayor and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff will all be serving mimosas.

So put on your fancy Derby-wear, and head to Slidell Sunday! Our own Stephanie Oswald will be the emcee of the event.

For more details on "Bubbly on the Bayou," click here. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.