Put on your Kentucky Derby hat and raise a glass for a great cause

Slidell, LA - If you love the Kentucky Derby, there's an historic home in Slidell calling your name this weekend. Patton's Salmen-Fritchie House is hosting the 10th annual "Bubbly on the Bayou" Sunday, to support Rainbow Child Care Center. There will be live music, a silent auction, horse and carriage rides and an elaborate brunch. Tickets are $75 at the door. Derby hats and a racetrack-ready wardrobe are encouraged!

"Who doesn't want to come to the Salmen-Fritchie House? And who doesn't want to come have champagne brunch at Patton's?" smiles Event Chair, Ellen Lamarque.

Rainbow Child Care in East St. Tammany is a United Way partner that helps around 175 children each year, preparing them with the skills needed to succeed in kindergarten. Center rates are income-based, helping single parents reach their highest potential by giving them an affordable place for their kids to learn. It teaches children ages 1 to 5.

"To give them the opportunity to continue their education or to learn a trade or to work, really builds strong families and really I feel like that's what we do at Rainbow, we build strong families and strong families build strong communities," says Executive Director Dionne Graham.

Erin Patton Merrick, of the Salmen-Fritchie House, gave our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, a tour of the gorgeous home, built in 1895. If the weather cooperates, guests will enjoy the landscaped grounds; and if it's raining, there's still plenty to see inside the beautiful home.

My Girlfriend's Closet boutique will have a fashion show and a pop-up shop at the event.

The home is available for events and is a popular wedding venue.

"In 1922, it hosted the wedding of the century: the daughter of the owner Fritz Salmen to I believe the Mayor of Bogalusa; they had over 4,000 guests," Erin explained.

A beautiful glassed-in patio is where countless drinks have been served over the past several decades. For "Bubbly on the Bayou," the bartenders are local dignitaries: the police chief, the fire chief, the mayor and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff will all be serving mimosas.

So put on your fancy Derby-wear, and head to Slidell Sunday! Our own Stephanie Oswald will be the emcee of the event.

For more details on "Bubbly on the Bayou," click here.