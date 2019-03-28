× Police: Covington woman struck man doing yard work, had son try to hide bag of meth

COVINGTON – A woman struck a man doing yard work in a Covington area subdivision this morning and then had her teenage son attempt to hide a bag full of meth before police arrived, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-nine-year-old Courtney McMahon was driving her 2000 Dodge Caravan through in the 18000 block of Derbes Drive around 8:30 a.m. when she struck a man who was blowing grass clippings on the edge of the roadway, according to police.

The victim told police he saw McMahon immediately stop her vehicle after striking him, and he watched as McMahon’s 15-year-old son exited the vehicle carrying a bag.

The teen attempted to hide the bag in a nearby yard.

When detectives later recovered the bag, they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside, according to the STPSO.

McMahon’s 16-year-old daughter was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The man who was struck while doing yard work was not injured, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

McMahon has been arrested and charged with Reckless Operation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine, Driving Under Suspension, two counts of Failure to Appear for Driving Under Suspension, two counts of Possession of a CDS with minors present, and Obstruction of Justice.

30.434283 -90.111205