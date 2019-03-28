NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience Drink of the Day: Vintage Rock Club “Vintage Blue”

Vintage Rock Club is a throwback club and video music experience that brings your vintage favorites to the big screen. Dance to the ‘best of the decades’ with a cocktail in hand while watching throwback music videos, concert footage and the most memorable movie clips on our 185” video wall and large-screen TVs.
Here’s the “Vintage Blue” craft cocktail from Vintage Rock Club featuring Rum, Coconut Rum, Peach Schnapps, Blue Curacao, Lemon and Simple Syrup, Pineapple Juice and garnished with a cherry and orange.
Enjoy one with the NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience – Available Now!
Click here to purchase a NOLA Craft Cocktail Card Today
NOLA Craft Cocktail Restrictions
- Must be 21 or older to purchase a Nola Craft Cocktail Card.
- Cocktails poured at discretion of the bar/location.
- Valid for two craft cocktails from the menu at each location (NOT VALID FOR WINE, BEER or SPIRITS).
- Not valid with other discounts/promotions.
- User is responsible for any cover charge.
- Must mention card when ordering.
- Limit 1 card per household.
- Does not include gratuity.
- Card has No Cash Value.
- Card will expire on 03/31/2020.
- Other Restrictions may apply.
- Offer subject to change without notice.
Purchase Agreement
- Your NOLA Craft Cocktail Card will be mailed within 7-10 days of purchase.
- All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed locations.
- Certificate(s)/Card(s) are not redeemable for cash.
- NOLA Discount Deals (WGNO/WNOL) & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.