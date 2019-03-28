NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience Drink of the Day: Hippie Kitchen “Shake it Baby”

Eating healthy is a great way to treat your body well, and it’s easy to do at Hippie Kitchen in Jefferson, LA. We specialize in farm to table cuisine highlighting organic, regionally sourced ingredients, including our cocktails! Our original cocktails are inspired by music legends and handcrafted with unique local hooch that will make you dance. Not to mention we have handcrafted premium botanical blends too! We invite our guests in the New Orleans area to experience thoughtfully crafted, fresh local meals and drinks at Hippie Kitchen.

Here’s the “Shake it Baby” craft cocktail from Hippie Kitchen featuring New Orleans Vodka, Fresh Lime and a Lime wheel garnish.

Enjoy one with the NOLA Craft Cocktail Experience – Available Now!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to purchase a NOLA Craft Cocktail Card Today

NOLA Craft Cocktail Restrictions

Must be 21 or older to purchase a Nola Craft Cocktail Card.

Cocktails poured at discretion of the bar/location.

Valid for two craft cocktails from the menu at each location (NOT VALID FOR WINE, BEER or SPIRITS).

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

User is responsible for any cover charge.

Must mention card when ordering.

Limit 1 card per household.

Does not include gratuity.

Card has No Cash Value.

Card will expire on 03/31/2020.

Other Restrictions may apply.

Offer subject to change without notice.

Purchase Agreement