Netflix NOW: Kevin Costner in ‘The Highwaymen’, after making music with Wild Bill

NEW ORLEANS - Kevin Costner is a big movie star.

He now stars with Woody Harrelson in The Highwaymen on Netflix.

They star as the real-life Texas Rangers who tracked down and ultimately killed Bonnie and Clyde.

Before all of this, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got the chance to hang out with Kevin Costner when he was in New Orleans with his band Kevin Costner and Modern West.

Kevin and the band performed at House of Blues in New Orleans.

Wild Bill got not just a backstage pass to chat with Kevin Costner

Wild Bill gets to audition for Kevin for a role in a movie, some time in the future.

Or maybe not.