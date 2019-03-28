Man shot overnight near 7th Ward

New Orleans- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one man near the 7th ward.

Police say that the man arrived at an area hospital around 2:23 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds to the cheek and the forearm.

After questioning, police discovered that the man was shot near the intersection of North Robertson and Spain streets.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

If you know what happened, call police.

Google Map for coordinates 29.972811 by -90.053581.

