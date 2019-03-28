× JPSO detective injured, 2 suspects dead after undercover drug bust

Jefferson Parish – An undercover drug bust last night at the IHOP in Terrytown ends with 1 injured JPSO detective and 2 dead suspects.

According to JP Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the deputy-involved shooting happened around 10:20 p.m.

The detectives received a tip that a drug deal was taking place inside of a vehicle sitting in the restaurant’s parking lot.

When detectives arrived on scene, they attempted to block in the vehicle.

In an attempt to escape detectives, the suspected driver put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated.

One of the detectives were struck by the vehicle.

Fellow detectives on scene responded by opening fire at the driver, striking both the driver and a male passenger.

The driver died of his injuries on scene.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Lopinto says that during the exchange, one of the detectives that was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to University Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

At last check he is in stable condition.

The detective that was hit by the suspect’s vehicle did not go to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing this morning.

We will continue to bring you updates as soon as they become available.