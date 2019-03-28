Former Lockport Police Chief pleads guilty to theft and forgery among other charges

THIBODAUX, LA – Former Lockport Chief of Police pleaded guilty to eight charges earlier this week, after a plea deal was not offered.

Theft and forgery were among the charges Warren Vedros Sr. pleaded guilty to.

Adding on three counts of malfeasance in office and three counts of filing false public records, the judge sentenced Vedros to three years supervised probation and he was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the Lafourche Parish Government.

“With the amount of trust that is placed in Public Officials, they should be held to a higher standard,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case. “We felt the evidence against Mr. Vedros justified the charges filed against him, and we were prepared to go to trial to ensure that each charge ended in guilty.”

Chatagnier continued, “Since Mr. Vedros pled guilty to each charge the grand jury indicted him on, we feel we’ve done our job.”