Body of infant found buried in flower pot at Texas cemetery, police say

CARROLLTON, Texas – Police are trying to identify the body of a dead baby girl found in a flower pot in a Carrollton, Texas cemetery March 3.

On Wednesday, detectives asked for the public’s help in the investigation, which began after a worker at Perry Cemetery noticed an “out of place” flower pot and made the grisly discovery after emptying the dirt, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined the child’s mother was at least 34 weeks pregnant when she gave birth, according to KXAS. The infant weighed 6 pounds and still had the umbilical cord attached.

The child’s race couldn’t be determined and it’s still not clear whether or not she was born alive pending further tests.

Police believe the flower pot was placed in the cemetery between Feb. 27 and March 2.

Anyone with information about the child’s identity is asked to call police at (972) 466-3324.