70’s Lympho-maniac party to raise money for low income families affected by cancer

NEW ORLEANS-- There will be a big disco 1970's party at Mardi Gras World on Saturday night.

It is called "Lympho-maniac 2019" and it is a cancer benefit.

The event started as a way to connect those with lymphoma and has grown.

Since 2003, The "Lymphomaniacs" have raised $1.2 million dollars for cancer patients. Proceeds from this year's gala will go to help lower income families affected by cancer.

Twist Reporters Kenny Lopez and Kayla Bertucci will emceed the red carpet event!

