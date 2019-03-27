Teen who pushed friend off bridge sentenced to 2 days in jail, 38 days on work crew

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – A Washington state teen has been sentenced to two days in jail after pushing her friend off a bridge into a river.

Tay’lor Smith, 19, was convicted of reckless endangerment on Wednesday in a Clark County court.

Judge Darvin J. Zimmerman also ordered her to serve for 38 days on a work crew and prohibited her from having contact with her friend for the next two years.

She will also be placed on supervised probation until she meets the requirements of her sentence, Zimmerman said.

She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment last week.

Video of Smith pushing 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson off the Moulton Falls Bridge last summer went viral. The footage shows Jordan flailing and screaming as she plunges about 60 feet into the East Fork Lewis River.

The fall broke four of Jordan’s ribs and damaged a lung. Doctors said the fall could have been fatal.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Smith broke into tears as a sheriff’s deputy placed her in handcuffs and escorted her out of the courtroom.