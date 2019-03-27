Saint Tammany deputies warn of TWO phone scams

COVINGON, LA -- The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is warning people about two recent phone scams.  The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Deputies issued the warning about both scams on the department's Facebook page.

According to deputies, in one case someone is calling people in the parish and claiming to represent the STPSO.  The caller tells the other person that there is an outstanding warrant that needs to be settled then tries to get a credit or gift card number over the phone.

In the other case, the scammer claims to represent Cleco and says that there is an outstanding balance that needs to be settled or else power will be cutoff to the victim's home.  Again, the caller wants a credit or gift card number.

There's no word on how many people may have been targeted or lost money in the scams.  Deputies say that if you receive a call from either the STPSO or Cleco demanding payment over the phone, hangup and call their main telephone numbers to confirm the situation.

If you can help deputies locate the people who are running the scams, call them at 985-276-1320.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

