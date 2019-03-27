× Port of New Orleans rating raised to an ‘A’

NEW ORLEANS – Port of New Orleans ratings raised from an ‘A-‘ to an ‘A’ by S&P Global Ratings.

Port NOLA’s President and CEO Brandy D. Christian believes the success came from the collective and collaborative effort by the Board of Port Commissioners and entire organization to manage debt effectively and efficiently, while continuing to grow business opportunities.

“This favorable rating from S&P reflects an ongoing commitment to fiscal stewardship and building strength through diversity of our business lines,” said Christian. “We serve as one of the region’s most important economic engines. This performance rating improvement validates our certainty that we as a public agency are on the right course.”

An excerpt from the full S&P report: