× Police arrest 7 people for insurance fraud after they staged multiple car crashes

NEW ORLEANS – Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit have arrested seven Louisiana residents for violations pertaining to insurance fraud laws.

Officials say the two car crashes were orchestrated by one man, but six others had help in staging the crashes.

The investigation took several months, but ultimately led the the seven arrests.

Investigators were informed that in August 2018, 42-year-old Hayward Howard, along with 28-year-old Jasmine Howard, 19-year-old Eddie Ellis (all of New Orleans), and 19-year-old Dante Carter of Hammond were involved in a staged hit and run crash in Orleans Parish.

Howard reportedly backed a rented U-Haul truck into Jasmine Howard’s vehicle occupied by Ellis and Carter.

All occupants filed claims for damages and injuries.

In the second crash, Howard purposefully drove a rented U-Haul truck into a Cadillac owned by Ellis.

In this staged crash, 51-year-old Hayward Carter, 20-year-old Jodie Davis, and 42-year-old Neichell Raymond (all of New Orleans) filed claims for damages and injuries.

Hayward Howard is being charged with two counts of insurance fraud.

Eddie Ellis is being charged with two counts of insurance fraud and one count of filing false public records.

Jasmine Howard and Hayward Carter are being charged with insurance fraud and filing false public records.

Dante Carter, Jodie Davis, and Neichell Raymond are being charged with insurance fraud.