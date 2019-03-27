New Orleans pastry chef competes in Food Network’s ‘Spring Baking Championship’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have a sweet tooth, then this story is for you.

New Orleans very own pastry chef, Jordan Kanouse, is facing off against other bakers around the country on the Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship."

However, Kanouse wasn't always a cook.

She actually switched careers just a few short years ago.

"I managed banks, and I worked as a financial aid officer in a culinary school. That's what kind of brought it all back around for me," says Jordan.

She spends her days creating masterpieces at Jack Rose on St. Charles Avenue, and then she posts them on her social media.

Let's just say these sweet posts got some sweet attention that helped land Jordan's spot on the show.

"I had some casting directors reach out to me through my home business Instagram page. I show everything [on there]. I show the beginning of the process up to the end result," says Jordan.

When we asked her what it was like to be on a national baking show, she said this:

"It's chaos. They are just like 'here, make this, here's a twist, throw this on there, make it happen, and do it all in this set amount of time, and then we're going to judge you and tell you [how it is].' Is it good...not so good?" she laughs.

She wouldn't budge on many details like how far she makes it in the competition, but she's definitely already a winner in the kitchen at Jack Rose.

Episode 3 airs on Monday at 8:00 p.m. central time on the Food Network.

The winner of the challenge receives $25,000.

For more on Jordan and her famous chocolate chip cookie recipe, click here.