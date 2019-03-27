× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Bacon!

Let’s be clear – bacon is still best saved for the occasional indulgence – find out which brands and varieties are best, in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly.

Bacon can be surprisingly low in calories, with 25 to 35 calories per slice

Sodium ranges from 130 to 250 mg per slice.

Cured meats are considered carcinogens; limit to once a week at most, if at all

LOVE IT!

Uncured, nitrite-free center-cut bacon or turkey bacon like Wellshire Farms, Applegate’s Natural Turkey Bacon or Oscar Mayer Selects NATURALS: approximately 35 calories & 150 mg sodium per slice.

LIKE IT!

Center cut bacon like Oscar Meyer’s or Hormel’s Center-Cut Bacon made with sodium nitrites – with approximately 35 calories & 150 mg sodium per slice

Turkey bacon like Jennie-O Turkey Bacon made with sodium nitrites – with approximately 30 calories & 130 mg sodium per slice

HATE IT!

Thick-sliced cured bacon with added nitrites; approximately 80-100 calories & 250 mg sodium per slice

