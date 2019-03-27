Love it, Like it, Hate it: Bacon!

Posted 6:10 AM, March 27, 2019, by

thinkstock

Let’s be clear – bacon is still best saved for the occasional indulgence – find out which brands and varieties are best, in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly.

  • Bacon can be surprisingly low in calories, with 25 to 35 calories per slice
  • Sodium ranges from 130 to 250 mg per slice.
  • Cured meats are considered carcinogens; limit to once a week at most, if at all

 

LOVE IT!

Uncured, nitrite-free center-cut bacon or turkey bacon like Wellshire Farms, Applegate’s Natural Turkey Bacon or Oscar Mayer Selects NATURALS: approximately 35 calories & 150 mg sodium per slice.

 

LIKE IT!

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Chocolate Protein Bars

Center cut bacon like Oscar Meyer’s or Hormel’s Center-Cut Bacon made with sodium nitrites – with approximately 35 calories & 150 mg sodium per slice

Turkey bacon like Jennie-O Turkey Bacon made with sodium nitrites – with approximately 30 calories & 130 mg sodium per slice

 

HATE IT!

Thick-sliced cured bacon with added nitrites; approximately 80-100 calories & 250 mg sodium per slice

 

 

###

 

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.