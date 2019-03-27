Love it, Like it, Hate it: Bacon!
Let’s be clear – bacon is still best saved for the occasional indulgence – find out which brands and varieties are best, in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly.
- Bacon can be surprisingly low in calories, with 25 to 35 calories per slice
- Sodium ranges from 130 to 250 mg per slice.
- Cured meats are considered carcinogens; limit to once a week at most, if at all
LOVE IT!
Uncured, nitrite-free center-cut bacon or turkey bacon like Wellshire Farms, Applegate’s Natural Turkey Bacon or Oscar Mayer Selects NATURALS: approximately 35 calories & 150 mg sodium per slice.
LIKE IT!
Center cut bacon like Oscar Meyer’s or Hormel’s Center-Cut Bacon made with sodium nitrites – with approximately 35 calories & 150 mg sodium per slice
Turkey bacon like Jennie-O Turkey Bacon made with sodium nitrites – with approximately 30 calories & 130 mg sodium per slice
HATE IT!
Thick-sliced cured bacon with added nitrites; approximately 80-100 calories & 250 mg sodium per slice
