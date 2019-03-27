In the sixth grade and on the air, broadcasting buddies Harry & Ayden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La - It's all about asking the question.

The question.

And they ask with a couple of iPads.

And they ask with a ton of curiosity.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is ready to answer questions from these guys who are now Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

Ayden Daigle says, "what's it like to be on the news?

Wild Bill Wood answers, "great, especially when I get to interview a couple of great guys one of them whose age is twelve and the other is eleven and you guys are already out there covering the news."

Who are these journalists?

They are a couple of sixth-grade broadcast club kids.

And they are best friends.

Ayden Daigle and Harry McNulty.

And they are working hard and fast on their deadline at Tchefuncte Middle School in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Wild Bill Wood now has a question for them, "how do you two journalists decide what to shoot and decide what's news?

They say, "usually it's announced on the announcements or it's interesting we already knew was going to happen."

Harry McNulty and Ayden Daigle have big jobs.

They are editors-in-chief.

And coming soon, 796 students at school will get to see their stories at a school assembly..

These kids have a knack for knowing what news is.

Wild Bill asks them, "what if it's boring?

The guys say, "we won't, we won't use it."

Both student broadcasters have their own YouTube Channels. And Harry has almost 75,000 views for one of the videos he has on his channel.

Back at school, they are co-anchors who cover everything from food to traffic to the band rehearsing for a Louisiana contest.

For Harry and Ayden, that's the way it is.

Good night.

Good news.