Get the Skinny: Hogs for the Cause | Eat Fit Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich

Chef Nate Barfield of Turkey and the Wolf and his team “Pig Latin” are featuring Eat Fit Grilled Pork Chop Sandwiches for this year’s Hogs for the Cause, a two-day event with tons of music & great food, with the mission of helping families who are fighting pediatric brain cancer.

Friday + Saturday March 29-30

Three stages, lots of bands, hours of music!

Tickets start at $25 per day, purchase tickets here (free for kids 10 & under)

Eat Fit Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich by Chef Nate Barfield | Turkey and the Wolf

4-ounce center-cut pork chop, marinated + grilled

1 tablespoon of mayo + dijon blend with dash of honey

3 house made pickles (brined in vinegar, salt, pepper, whole clove, bay leaf, crushed red pepper, dill)

2 slices La Louisiane’s Eat Fit 7-Grain Sliced Bread (can also use Dave’s Killer Bread 21 Seed)

Per Serving (half-sandwich): 225 calories, 8 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 190 mg sodium, 21 grams carbohydrate, 4.5 grams fiber, 2.5 grams sugar (1.5 grams added sugar from honey), 16 grams protein.

About Hogs for the Cause | In 2009, Hogs for the Cause hosted a pig roast to raise money for a boy named Ben Sarrat. Li’l Ben had been diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer. In that first year, roughly 200 people showed up to watch a pig turn slowly on a spit and raise money to help Ben’s family. Fast-forward a few short years (11 years and counting), and Hogs for the Cause is now one of the largest barbecue competitions and music festivals in the country. Our charitable purpose remains the same: helping families fighting pediatric brain cancer.

