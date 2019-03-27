Flowers & art: ‘Art in Bloom’ brings paintings to life with flowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- This year's theme for 2019's 'Art in Bloom' at the New Orleans Museum of Art is "Illuminations: Looking Within and Beyond."

This highly-anticipated springtime event takes place at NOMA on March 27th through March 31st.

Floral arrangements on view will echo NOMA's special exhibition Keith Sonnier: Until Today."

In collaboration with The Garden Study Club, this five-day event showcases more than 75 exhibitors of spectacular floral designs. Florists arrange their flowers to look or represent the art at NOMA.

The annual 'Art in Bloom' patron party will be held starting at 6pm on March 27th. There will be cuisine and drinks from more than 25 top New Orleans restaurants and caterers. There will also be a silent auction, where art enthusiasts to bid on more than 75 unique pieces of art.

In addition to the 'Art in Bloom' party, there will be a popular lecture series, luncheon, and fashion show on Thursday, March 28th. The lecturers are professional florists, Putnam & Putnam and interior designer Nicky Haslam.

Putnam & Putnam was founded in 2014 by Darroch Putnam, a photographer by trade, and Michael Putnam, a formally trained interior designer. The Putnam's have worked with high-profile clients including Bergdorf Goodman, Vogue, Harper's, Bazaar, and even they even did the floral arrangements for actress Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding. Most recently they've authored "The Flower Color Guide," the first reference book to organize flower types by color. The Putnam's will be speaking about their design philosophy while presenting a hands-on floral demonstration.

