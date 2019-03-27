× Fifth-grade student airlifted after classroom fight dies

Colleton County, SC (WGHP ) — A fifth-grade girl who was airlifted in critical condition after a fight broke out at a South Carolina elementary school has died, according to WCSC.

Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes confirmed the child’s death but did not provide any details as to the cause citing the ongoing investigation, WCSC reported.

The fight happened Monday at Forest Hills Elementary School.

The student, who the district declined to identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Colleton County Schools reported the fight started in the classroom and school administrators stepped in to secure the scene and request emergency medical services.

“District and school staff have visited with the family,” the district reported in a Facebook update. “We ask the community to continue to keep the student and their family your thoughts and prayers.”

Click here for updates on this story