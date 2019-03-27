2 children dead, 3 children injured in Franklinton fire

Photo Gallery
FRANKLINTON, LA – Two children and dead and three children were airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital after a fire in a mobile home near Franklinton overnight.
Firefighters arrived on the scene around 12:45 a.m. to find a mobile home in the 45000 block of Beau Drive engulfed in flames, according to a statement by the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were pronounced dead on the scene, while firefighters were able to pull several other people from the fire, including a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy.
Two adults escaped without injury.
The three injured children were airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge, according to the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators have yet to determine the origin of the fire.
No further details have been released at this time.