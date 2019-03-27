2 children dead, 3 children injured in Franklinton fire

Posted 8:20 AM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21AM, March 27, 2019

Photo Gallery

FRANKLINTON, LA – Two children and dead and three children were airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital after a fire in a mobile home near Franklinton overnight.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 12:45 a.m. to find a mobile home in the 45000 block of Beau Drive engulfed in flames, according to a statement by the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were pronounced dead on the scene, while firefighters were able to pull several other people from the fire, including a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy.

Two adults escaped without injury.

The three injured children were airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Investigators have yet to determine the origin of the fire.

No further details have been released at this time.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 30.847128 by -90.153141.

45000 block of Beau Drive

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.