2 children dead, 3 children injured in Franklinton fire

FRANKLINTON, LA – Two children and dead and three children were airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital after a fire in a mobile home near Franklinton overnight.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 12:45 a.m. to find a mobile home in the 45000 block of Beau Drive engulfed in flames, according to a statement by the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were pronounced dead on the scene, while firefighters were able to pull several other people from the fire, including a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy.

Two adults escaped without injury.

The three injured children were airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Investigators have yet to determine the origin of the fire.

No further details have been released at this time.

