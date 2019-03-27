12 vehicles damaged by man leading police on chase in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – In an attempt to evade police, the driver damaged 12 vehicles during his high-speed chase.

A little after 2 P.M. on Tuesday, a LSP trooper clocked a car doing 93 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and continued traveling eastbound on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Elias Smallsreed, of Zachary, exited interstate, but quickly re-entered, now traveling westbound.

Smallsreed approached heavy traffic congestion on I-10 at Dalrymple Drive, and tried to mow through the traffic.

The suspect struck several vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, before becoming disabled.

Due to Smallsreed refusing to exit the vehicle, a canine officer was deployed, and Smallsreed was taken into custody.

Smallsreed was transported to the Baton Rouge General Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Once medically cleared, troopers will book him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 12 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, 2nd offense DWI, driving under suspension for a previous DWI, reckless operation, 12 counts of hit and run driving, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no insurance.