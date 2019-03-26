Year 11 of Hogs For The Cause promises to be fun and delicious!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--It's the 11th year for Hogs For the Cause, the celebration of the pig that also does an awful lot of good in the New Orleans Community. We decided to stop by Central City BBQ and check in with the pros to see how they do it.

Making world-class barbecue takes work and time, and today Hogs co-founder Rene Louapre joined pit master James Cruse in the fire room for a little pre-fest preparation and demonstration.

This year took on special meaning with the opening of Hogs House at Children's Hospital.

Louapre says, "Our focus has traditionally been pediatric brain cancer but we know that there's a larger in need out there and this house allows families outside of 40 miles from New Orleans who are receiving treatment at Children's Hospital, be it for cancer or sickle cell or a heart condition, or anything. They're able to stay overnight right next to Children's Hospital in a beautiful setting."

That house and a lot more help for families made possible by the fun this weekend on the UNO Lakefront Arena grounds.

Hogs co-founder Becker Hall says, "An amazing evolution. We never thought we'd get to the point of where we are today from just having one pig and helping one family to helping hundred of kids and having thousands of pounds of barbecue and helping hundreds of families every year."