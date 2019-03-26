Would you eat it? Cheetos Sugar Cookies!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A combination of cookies and a cheesy snack? Test Kitchen Taylor is trying it out!

Cheeto Sugar Cookies

6 tbsp crush Cheetos puffs

1 bag sugar cookie mix

1 egg

1 stick of butter, melted

orange food coloring

Preheat over to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients well, form into balls and place on greased cookie sheet.

Bake 7-10 minutes or until edges brown.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!