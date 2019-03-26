Three Baton Rouge men arrested for staging a car crash
BATON ROUGE – They hoped to get a quick payday, but instead, the three men are headed to jail for insurance fraud.
According to detectives with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit, the staged crash happened in October 2018.
After a five month investigation, 23-year-old Lyle Morgan, 27-year-old Warren Davis, and 25-year-old Jahi Cox were arrested.
Court documents show Morgan rented a U-Haul truck in Baton Rouge.
He was later involved in a crash, where he rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra, driven by Davis, with Cox riding as a passenger.
The goal of the staged crash was to generate fraudulent insurance claims for intentionally damaged property and fake bodily injuries.
The claims could have resulted in a payout of over $60,000.
LSP Detectives arrested all three suspects, and they are being charged with insurance fraud and criminal conspiracy.