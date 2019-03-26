× NOPD: Man shot in leg with own gun after failed drug deal, attempted robbery

NEW ORLEANS – An attempted drug deal that quickly went wrong last night ended with an attempted robbery and a shooting.

An armed man attempted to buy drugs from a 35-year-old man just after 6:30 p.m. on March 25 in the 600 block of South Salcedo Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim refused to sell drugs to the man.

Both men then got inside of a vehicle, at which point the armed man pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the victim.

The victim grabbed for the gun, which discharged after a brief struggle, according to the NOPD.

The armed man was shot once in the left leg, at which time the victim was able to gain control of the gun.

The man who was shot immediately exited the vehicle and fled to a hospital for treatment, according to the NOPD.

No further details have been released.

29.963852 -90.095273