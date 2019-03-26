Jazz Fest to sell Rolling Stone tickets ONE more time!

NEW ORLEANS – An announcement by The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival confirmed fans will have one last chance to purchase May 2 Rolling Stones tickets.

On Wednesday, March 27, at 10 A.M, the tickets will become available on  www.nojazzfest.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Each general admission ticket will sell for $250, plus taxes and fees.

The announcement also noted that this will be a very small sale, with a limited number of tickets available.

A small quantity of second weekend VIP packages will also be released.

General admission tickets to all other days of Jazz Fest are still available.

Regularly priced, single-day tickets to Jazz Fest are on sale by specific weekend, with each ticket valid for a single day’s attendance other than on May 2.

“Locals Thursday” is on April 25, when tickets purchased at the gate will cost only $50 for Louisiana residents who present valid identification, up to two admissions per resident.

