7th Annual Jamie Galloway Crawfish Boil and Block Party – this Sunday!

WGNO News with a Twist is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s Annual Jamie Galloway Crawfish Boil & Block Party.

Each year, Dave Jordan hosts a crawfish boil and all-out block party fundraiser to celebrate the life of beloved musician and chef, Jamie Galloway, to benefit the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic.

The Party takes place this Sunday, March 31 from 3:00-10:00 PM on Oak Street, anchored by the Maple Leaf.

Advance General Admission tickets are $30 per person and includes Crawfish and access to Maple Leaf. VIP tickets are also available.

Outside Stage: George Porter Jr. & Runnin Pardners, Papa Mali, 101 Runners, SOUL Brass Band

Inside Stage: Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes w/ Camille Baudoin, Dave Jordan & The NIA, Mikey B3 Band, Billy Iuso & Restless Natives, Soul Project

For more details and to purchase tickets to the event click below:

About Jamie Galloway: James ‘Jamie’ Galloway III, a beloved Oak Street musician and chef, was 41 when he passed away in 2012. Originally from Alexandria, Galloway made his life in New Orleans providing his friends and fans with two staples of assured happiness: good food and good music. A fiber in the fabric of the local music scene for over two decades, Jamie played alongside Dave Jordan, festival music director, in the band Juice, providing harmonica, percussion and vocals. In addition to live music, the festival honors Jamie’s love of shared food via its tasty crawfish boil. As was Jamie, the New Orleans Musicians Clinic is an integral part of the city’s music culture, so it is fitting that through this event they are forever linked.