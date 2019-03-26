Hogs for the Cause just 3 days away!

NEW ORLEANSTickets are going fast, if you haven’t purchased them yet, now is the time!

The 11th Annual Hogs for the Cause is this weekend, at the Lakefront Arena Grounds at 6801 Franklin Avenue.

The party kicks off on Friday at 3:30 P.M. with the 2nd Annual Bacon Night.

Bacon Night dishes take the common breakfast food to a whole new level. And in addition to the many faces of bacon, guests will hear live music from 10 bands on three stages, while drinking craft beers from Parish Brewing Co., Port Orleans, Tin Roof, Urban South and more!

Don’t get too full on Friday night because you’ve got 12 hours of eating to do on Saturday!

From 11 A.M. to 11 P.M. festival goers can indulge in more than 1,000 forms of swine.

Take a look at the sample menu here.

Stay tuned for more information on parking, wristbands, and more.

