Green promise: Hunter says win now

New Tulane men’s basketball coach Ron Hunter was introduced to the media and fans Tuesday at a press conference at Devlin Fieldhouse.

But, before the presser, Hunter was welcomed with a traditional New Orleans second line.

In eight year at Georgia State, Hunter led his team to three NCAA tournament appearances.

Here's some of what he had to say to Tuesday, including telling the University of Houston, "you won't get me again."

Hunter was Summit League coach of the year at IUPUI in Indianapolis in 2003 and 2006.

In 2014, he voted Sun Belt Conference coach of the year at Georgia State. He's won 445 games in 25 seasons as a head coach.

Hunter said he will bring 90 percent of his staff with him, but will hire someone with New Orleans ties to recruit the area.