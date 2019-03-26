× Career fair looking for workers in Process Technology

GONZALES, LA – Louisiana Job Connection in partnership with River Parishes Community College, is hosting a Process Technology Career Fair.

The fair is happening on Tuesday, April 2, at the college’s campus in Gonzales.

The career fair will take place at the campus Technical Training Center, behind the main campus building, with parking available on either side of the building.

Geared for people already in the job market as well as those preparing for careers, the event will take place during convenient evening hours, from 4:30 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to do read more about process technology careers here, see featured PTEC jobs and post resumes here, and register for the event here.

Everyone interested in a PTEC career also should bring extra copies of their resumes to the PTEC Career Fair.

More than a dozen companies seeking operators in process technology, or PTEC, will interact with job seekers and students at the event.

Employers — who’ll be interested in workers at all experience levels in process technology, instrumentation, maintenance and electrical positions — will include:

BASF

Bayer

Cornerstone Chemical Company

Crosby Energy

Delta Tech Service

Dow Chemical

Entergy

Louis Dreyfus Company Services

Marathon

Nova Chemical

REG Geismar

Shell

Shintech

YCI Methanol One

With more than 5,000 PTEC professionals, Louisiana leads the nation in the number of chemical plant and system operators, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and New Orleans metro areas also represent three of the top four job markets in the U.S. for these positions, with an annual mean wage of more than $67,000.

“The demand is significant,” said Executive Director Paul Helton of LED FastStart®, Louisiana’s workforce training program that administers the LouisianaJobConnection website. “All of the established petrochemical companies along the Mississippi River have a need for process technology operators, and there are a number of new companies coming online in the next several years that will greatly increase the demand for these jobs.”