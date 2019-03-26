× Arby’s manager accused of killing customer after altercation at Oklahoma restaurant

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma Arby’s manager is accused of shooting a customer to death after he spit on and threatened her, according to Tulsa police.

Sgt. Shane Tuell told the Associated Press that the manager, Deionna Young, reported a drive-thru customer being abusive and cursing. That man, identified as Desean Tallent, spit in her face and said he would come back to hurt her, police say.

When Tallent returned to the Arby’s about an hour later and began circling the parking lot, Young allegedly ran outside and got into her car.

“She followed him down Garnett [with] both vehicles braking and playing cat and mouse,” police said in a statement. “She shot at Tallent and then drove back to work.”

An off-duty Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputy found Tallent inside a black SUV that appeared to have crashed into the front of a nearby Walmart. Tallent, who had been shot, was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

Officers arrested Young, who initially said she had destroyed the murder weapon, but later confessed and led police to the site where she dumped the gun, according to Tulsa police.

Young was booked at the Tulsa County Jail on a charge of first degree murder.