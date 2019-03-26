A video in honor of the NOFD, for all that you do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A five-alarm residential fire early Monday morning had more than 60 firefighters working double-time to get it under control.

Several apartment tenants had to be rescued from a second story balcony.

Nearly four hours after the first alarm was received, the fire was fully under control.

WGNO's Chief Photographer Patrick Thomas was on the scene of the fire.

He saw first-hand how these firefighters never thought twice about risking their lives, if it meant saving others.

With that in mind, Patrick created this moving, emotional video.

It's short, but it gets to the point.

Thank you to the NOFD for all that you do.