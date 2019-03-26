× 3 Things To Do This Weekend March 29th – 31st

Oh New Orleans in the Spring. So much to do. So much to love. So much to talk about at the office Monday after your 4th cup of coffee. And this weekend is no different.

On to the weekend.

The annual Tennessee Williams Literary Festival is back! That's over 25 years for your historians. The Big Easy comes to life with this creative genius at the heart and soul of thousands flocking to venues such as the Monteleone, Jackson Square and Muriels Jackson Square to celebrate one of the world's greatest playwrights. After all, Tennessee Williams made New Orleans his home during one of the more inspiring and creative periods of his life.

"America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco and New Orleans. Everywhere else Cleveland." You Got Dat right Tennessee.

The festival begins March 27 and ends on Sunday March 31, 2019.

"Don't you just love those long rainy afternoons in New Orleans when an hour isn't just an hour - but a little piece of eternity dropped into your hands - and who knows what to do with it?" Maybe we can skip the rain and hope for some fine weather. Then again rain is always an excuse for a party.

If you are out and about strolling Oak Street this Sunday March 31st and you hear the sounds of George Porter Jr. & Runnin Pardners, Papa Mali, 101 Runners, the SOUL Brass Band and many others, the Maple Leaf Bar is around the corner serving as backdrop to easily the largest block party you'll ever find. And that's just the music. What's for lunch, supper and a little lagniappe? How about 8,000 pounds of fresh boiled crawfish that'll hit ya on your nose and taste buds real good, all to benefit care for performers at the New Orleans Musicians Clinic. BTW that's 4 tons of mudbugs for those who are counting.

Lastly, it's the Atkins diet on steroids. A serious load of protein is being fried, baked and dipped in New Orleans's finest swine and dine competition March 29th – 30th. Hogs For A Cause will feature over 85 local, regional BBQ masters and backyard chefs competing for the top prize in categories such as Whole Hog, Ribs, Pork Butt/Shoulder and other delicious delights. Can't forget the crowd favorite the Fundraising Champion. Feel free to donate now at https://hogsforthecause.org/donate/

Music to meat pies, cracklin to cochon de lait, leave the veggies at home. For more details. https://wgno.com/2019/03/26/hogs-for-the-cause-just-3-days-away/