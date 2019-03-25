‘Wild Bill’ and ‘Deep Fried Bill’ serve up Fish Fry Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABITA SPRINGS, La - When it's Friday. It's Fry Day.

That's what's happening at St. Jane de Chantal Parish Church in Abita Springs, Louisiana.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE with the lucky folks who get to dine on what may be the best fried fish fest anywhere.

They do this every Friday in Lent.

That's except for Good Friday.

The fish and shrimp and fries are cooked up in the "cook shack" that's right behind the hall where the eating goes on.

There's also a special treat on this menu.

Gumbo!

Homemade and hot.

And of course, desserts.