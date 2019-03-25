Unbelievable! Watch man do ab exercises using trees in Audubon Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Ever done a workout using a tree? Well, that's exactly what Matthew Bishop Frost did in Audubon Park a few days ago.

Frost said he usually goes to Audubon Park and climbs a few of their gorgeous giant oak trees just for fun.

"I was climbing that one tree and started messing around and really got a good core workout in for sure," he said.

In the video you can see he was getting a great ab workout in using the very sturdy trees. Frost posted the video to his Instagram and his followers are loving the tree workout.

Matthew's a renowned fitness trainer and owns Frosty Fitness, so he's always looking for new ways to pump up and add variety to his workout routine.

This just goes to show that you really can get a workout in wherever you are!