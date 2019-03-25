Top Spring Break Spots

NEW ORLEANS– It is Spring Break time, and college kids all over the country will be spending a week of fun in the sun with their friends partying.  But where are the Spring Break hot spots?

According to U.S. News & World Report, the top three Spring Break locations are:

#3- Panama City Beach, Florida

#2- South Padre Island, Texas

#1- Miami, Florida

News with a Twist’s Kenny Lopez & Kayla Bertucci discuss these Spring Break spots and even talk about their memorable spring break trips in college.

 

 

 

