NEW ORLEANS – It was a wild weekend as hundreds of thousands of festival goers flooded Mardi Gras World to take part in the 2019 BUKU Music + Art Project.

More than 60 artists performed across the 6 stages spread out on the property.

I had the opportunity to head backstage and meet up with some of the local artists to see how they were enjoying their BUKU experience.

Videos are below and photo gallery is at the top.

Until next year, THANK YOU BUKU!